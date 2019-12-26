People carry shopping bags during the Christmas season in New York on Friday. United Parcel Service is predicting record returns on Jan. 2. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- United Parcel Service said Thursday it is forecasting a record 1.9 million returns during National Returns Day on Jan. 2, up 26 percent from a year ago.

A UPS statement said returns have changed dramatically over the years because now customers and businesses anticipate returns, while more returns are being made for gifts purchased online.

E-commerce giant Amazon, for example, is trying to ease the pain of returns by offering one free return for the holiday season on millions of items -- an expansion of an existing program.

"For retailers, a seamless returns process is essential to keeping and growing business," Kevin Warren, UPS chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We proudly offer businesses of all sizes -- from global players to small- and medium-sized merchants -- the sophisticated returns services that today's consumers demand."

UPS said this will be the seventh year that straight returns have reached a record high.

B-Stock Solutions said Thursday that 77 percent of customers said they plan to return some portion of their gifts this year, totaling some $90 billion. The company said less than 10 percent of those returns won't be able to be restocked on primary store shelves.

B-Stock said returns normally double for outlets from January to March with the top returned items being women's trendy apparel, toys, specialty kitchen items, tools and seasonal decorations.