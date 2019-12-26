Dec. 26 -- From the mighty Sequoias in the Sierra Nevada to pine-filled forests in the Adirondacks, Christmas looked vastly different for residents across the United States.

As millions of Americans woke up Wednesday, here are some of the views that they saw from outside their windows.

Northwest

A key member of the Washington State Patrol, "K9 Gordy is very serious about his reindeer duties," the department said in a Twitter post. The Seattle region has had light rain and steady temperatures in the mid-30s.

K9 Gordy is very serious about his reindeer duties! Santa is relying on him to help deliver presents tonight. From our family to yours, have a safe and Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/gOycxTiDEe— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 24, 2019

Southwest

Home to some of the country's worst wintry weather in 2019, the Southwest had a week-long stretch of wintry conditions that painted snowy landscapes in areas such as the Grand Canyon and the mountains in Los Angeles County.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park, the "Grand Canyon is playing peekaboo with us this morning. The best way to get here is to take State Route 64 north from Williams, AZ. State Road 64 W. from Desert view to Grand Canyon Village remains closed this morning."

Winter Update 12/24/2019: 8 pm. Not many chances to view Grand Canyon today, through the fog and snow. On this Christmas Eve, State Route 64, Desert View Drive between Grand Canyon Village & Desert View remains closed. Check back tomorrow for updates. #HappyHolidays #GrandCanyon pic.twitter.com/IogtBrd5Ec— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) December 25, 2019

Snow-packed roads made travel logistics a nightmare but made for beautiful Christmas photos.

Over the higher-elevation areas of the Sierra Nevada, heavy snowfall and icy conditions forced many residents to stay in their homes on Christmas morning. With such a scenic view outside their windows, they might not have anything to complain about.

Alaska

At Denali National Park, home to North America's tallest peak, conditions have disrupted vehicle travel, but the blanketing snow has painted a beautiful portrait of wintry scenery.

Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski shared photos on Twitter of ornaments, painted by students depicting the historic peak.

Thanks to students at Valley Pathways School in Palmer for making one-of-a-kind ornaments for the Alaska tree at the America Celebrates display (surrounding the National Christmas Tree). These ornaments showcase one of the best sights in Alaska-Denali, our nation's tallest peak. pic.twitter.com/RDgGjKTl7W— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) December 25, 2019

Southeast

In Everglades National Park, warm weather and dry conditions have brought the festive-colored wildlife out to the open.

Happy Holidays from Everglades National Park! Are you feeling as festive as this purple gallinule is? Photo by Jeremiah Spelas pic.twitter.com/ScR4wVgInp— Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) December 24, 2019

Northeast

In the Adirondack Mountains of New York, snowy mountain ranges painted a picturesque Christmas morning.