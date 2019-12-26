Dec. 26 -- From the mighty Sequoias in the Sierra Nevada to pine-filled forests in the Adirondacks, Christmas looked vastly different for residents across the United States.
As millions of Americans woke up Wednesday, here are some of the views that they saw from outside their windows.
Northwest
A key member of the Washington State Patrol, "K9 Gordy is very serious about his reindeer duties," the department said in a Twitter post. The Seattle region has had light rain and steady temperatures in the mid-30s.
Southwest
Home to some of the country's worst wintry weather in 2019, the Southwest had a week-long stretch of wintry conditions that painted snowy landscapes in areas such as the Grand Canyon and the mountains in Los Angeles County.
According to the Grand Canyon National Park, the "Grand Canyon is playing peekaboo with us this morning. The best way to get here is to take State Route 64 north from Williams, AZ. State Road 64 W. from Desert view to Grand Canyon Village remains closed this morning."
Snow-packed roads made travel logistics a nightmare but made for beautiful Christmas photos.
Over the higher-elevation areas of the Sierra Nevada, heavy snowfall and icy conditions forced many residents to stay in their homes on Christmas morning. With such a scenic view outside their windows, they might not have anything to complain about.
Alaska
At Denali National Park, home to North America's tallest peak, conditions have disrupted vehicle travel, but the blanketing snow has painted a beautiful portrait of wintry scenery.
Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski shared photos on Twitter of ornaments, painted by students depicting the historic peak.
Southeast
In Everglades National Park, warm weather and dry conditions have brought the festive-colored wildlife out to the open.
Northeast
In the Adirondack Mountains of New York, snowy mountain ranges painted a picturesque Christmas morning.