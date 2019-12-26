Man killed by falling Redwood in California national park

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A man died after being struck by a falling Redwood tree at a California national park, authorities said Thursday.

Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minn., was found unconscious beneath the Redwood tree on a marked trail path at Muir Woods National Monument Park on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:01 p.m., the Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

National Park Service spokesman Charles Strickfaden said Dutta and two others were walking on Hillside Trail when five trees collapsed, each knocking the other down.

Strickfaden said one person escaped unharmed and a woman was injured.

"The woman was sent to the hospital and unfortunately one person was deceased," he said.

The trail was closed but mostly reopened on Wednesday. Strickfaden said the incident occurred in an area where visitors are permitted and the Park Service is investigating.

"These visitors were exactly where they are allowed to be," he said. "It just seems to be an unfortunate, tragic event."