Hard-boiled eggs recall expanded in deadly listeria outbreak

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Almark Foods has expanded its recall of hard-boiled eggs to include products sold at stores nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe's.

The company first issued the recall Dec. 20 after the Food and Drug Administration linked the eggs to a listeria outbreak that killed one person and caused illness in several others.

The expanded recall, announced Monday, now affects all products manufactured at Almark Foods' Gainesville, Ga., facility.

The affected products have a "Best If Used By" code starting with a "G," indicating they were made at the Gainesville location. The recall includes hard-boiled or hard-cooked eggs sold under brands such as Egglands Best, Great Day, Giant Eagle, Kirkland Signature, Kroger, Great Value, Lucerne, Simple Truth Organics and ShopRite.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause early delivery or miscarriage.