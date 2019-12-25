Dec. 25 (UPI) -- State Attorney General Dana Nessel has suspended a nearly two-year-long criminal investigation into Michigan State University's handling of complaints against former professor and disgraced Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Attorney General spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney said Tuesday the investigation was suspended until the university's board releases some 6,000 privilege documents and allows for an interview with former university interim president John Engler.

"It's suspended," she said. "Until we have additional information we've done everything we can do at this point."

Spearheaded by Nessel's predecessor, Bill Schuette, the investigation has resulted in charges against three MSU officials -- former School of Medicine dean William Strampel, former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages and former MSU president Lou Anna Simon.

Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing more than 500 women and girls while at the university and as a doctor for U.S. Olympic gymnasts and is currently in federal prison where he is serving what amounts to a life sentence.

Strampel was sentenced to a year in jail in August for abusing his power as dean to proposition and control female students. The jury also found that he showed "complete indifference" about whether Nassar followed protocols after a complaint of sexual assault in 2014.

In a statement Tuesday, university officials said it appreciated the work the Attorney General's office exerted in its investigation.

"In addition to the attorney general's investigation, MSU has been investigated and reviewed by more than a dozen other entities and units of government," said university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant. "In all cases, we have cooperated with each and every inquiry."

In September, the U.S. Department of Education ruled that MSU will pay a $4.5 million fine for covering up sexual abuse by Nassar, and in 2018 the university agreed to a $500 million settlement with more than 300 women who accused Nassar of assault.