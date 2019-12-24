Police: 3 dead, 4 children rescued from Florida home after shooting

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Florida police rescued four young children from a home where three adults were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Lakeland Police Department Capt. Ed Cain said officers discovered the children, all under the age of 10, when responding to a report of a shooting and removed them from the residence as quickly as possible.

"Those children have been safely removed from the residence and are in safe hands right now," Cain told reporters during a press briefing.

He said "a number of pieces of equipment" were used to extract the children from the premises but he declined to comment on exactly how they were removed.

"It's a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that is going to impact a lot of families and is also no doubt having an impact on the officers here to investigate the situation," he said.

Officers were called to the residence at about 5:30 p.m. and were on the scene within minutes where they discovered the three adults within the home dead of gunshot wounds and the four children unharmed, he said.

Cain said they cannot confirm the identities of the individuals of the adults nor their relationship to the children.

"That is obviously information that we're trying to develop," he said.