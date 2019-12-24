Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Dense fog on Christmas Eve in Chicago has caused cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway airports with planes grounded earlier in the morning before flights resumed.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport had 70 cancellations by midday, including 35 departures and 35 arrivals, and Chicago Midway had 71 cancellations, including 36 departures and 35 arrivals.

At O'Hare International Airport, flights have been delayed an average of 33 minutes, and arrivals at Midway have been delayed an average less than 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

"Due to dense/freezing fog in the Chicagoland area, air carriers at ORD are reporting delays of nearly 30 minutes," O'Hare International Airport tweeted Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a "ground stop" earlier Tuesday at both airports, but that has since been lifted.

Dense fog will remain throughout much of the Chicago area for the next hour or two before clearing out, the National Weather Service said in a 10:53 a.m. CST update. A dense fog advisory was in effect until 1 p.m. CST. Dense fog means visibility will often be reduced to less than one mile.