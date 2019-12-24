Call center for Michael Bloomberg's campaign used prison labor

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign said it severed ties with a call center after learning that it used prison labor to make calls for his campaign. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign severed ties with a call center that used prison labor to make calls for his campaign.

Inmates at an Oklahoma prison operated by third-party vendor ProCom were making calls on behalf of Bloomberg's campaign, The Intercept first reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg confirmed the report in a statement on Twitter and said his campaign does not support the practice and has asked its vendors to more carefully vet subcontractors moving forward.

"Earlier today, a news outlet reported that prison workers were being used by a subcontractor to make telephone calls on behalf of my campaign. I'm not attacking the news: the story was fundamentally accurate," he wrote. "We only learned about this when the reporter called us but as soon as we discovered the vendor's subcontractor had done this, we immediately ended our relationship with the company and the people who hired them."

ProCom co-founder John Scallan said the company pays the state minimum wage of $7.25 per hour to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, which then pays out wages to the incarcerated people working in the call center.

Inmates earn $1.45 an hour for working at the call centers eight hours a day, five days a week Oklahoma Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Matthew Elliot told ABC News.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said inmates commonly make calls for political surveys and campaigns and that it is often reserved or inmates on the high levels of its good behavior system.