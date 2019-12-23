Snow forecast for parts of the Rockies and the upper Great Lakes area on the day after Christmas could pose trouble for some travelers. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 -- Heading home or returning gifts this week? With a focus on Thursday, this story pinpoints where the weather may influence your post-Christmas travels, whether it's a short drive or across the miles.

AAA said more Americans will travel this holiday season than ever before -- 115.6 million by roads, rails and skies for the end of the year holidays through New Year's Day. Highways, airports and train stations can expect high volumes of people, and the weather potentially could really interfere with travel plans.

Most of the trouble on the roads and at airports will arrive in the days before Christmas, with major rainstorms in the Southeast and along the Pacific coast.

The busiest day for holiday travel is expected to be on Thursday, the day after Christmas, AAA said.

There is some good news for many travelers in the Southeast right after Christmas, while most places east of the Rockies are likely to continue the string of good luck with the weather.

"The weather will generally cooperate for vast stretches of the United States immediately after Christmas, but there will be some travel trouble spots that are not uncommon for the time of the year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak said.

Long stretches of Interstate 95 in the East, I-10 in the South, I-55 in the Mississippi Valley and I-80 in the East and much of the Central states will be free of rain and snow.

Dry weather is in store for the major airport hubs of Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

"An exception to the dry weather in the Southeast is likely to be spotty rain showers along the east coast of Florida," according to Gresiak.

Showers are also likely to extend northward from Mexico and into parts of west-central Texas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a patch of unsettled weather is forecast from the upper Great Lakes to parts of the northern and central Plains. While rain is likely in most of this swath, a wintry mix and snow is in store over the northern tier. It is possible that Minneapolis receives a wintry mix or snow for a time on Thursday. Rain showers could extend to Detroit and perhaps as far to the southeast as Cleveland.

Somewhat more widespread travel problems are likely in the West with areas of snow over the mountains from Wyoming and Colorado to Utah. Snow showers could reach into the Denver and Salt Lake City metro areas. Motorists should be prepared for the patches of snow along I-15, I-25, I-70 and I-80 in the region.

The most significant unsettled weather in the nation may focus along the coast of Southern California and part of I-5.

"Whether or not rain soaks areas from Los Angeles to San Diego on Thursday will depend on the forward speed of a storm from the Pacific Ocean," Gresiak said.

"It's possible that storm is delayed a bit, in which case rain may hold off until later in the day."

It does appear as though that storm will spread rain and mountain snow inland over the Southwest from Friday to this coming weekend.

That same storm may then evolve into a cross-country precipitation-producer that then spreads rain and thunderstorms on its southeastern flank and perhaps a swath of accumulating snow on its colder northwest side later in the weekend, to the last few of days of 2019 over the Central and Eastern states.

Similar to Southern California, the forward speed of another storm will determine whether rain returns to the coastal areas of the Northwest on Thursday, or hold off until Friday or Saturday.

Motorists should still use some caution in the mild weather pattern. Long nights and just a bit of moist air can lead to fog this time of the year.

A thin layer of black ice can form on roads and sidewalks under the right conditions. This was most likely the case in southeastern Virginia during Sunday morning, where a multiple-vehicle pile-up occurred in foggy conditions.

At least for most of the nation, Arctic air will be lacking, which means that waiting outside for a bus or train, fueling your vehicle or dashing to stores to exchange unwanted presents and seek bargains will be a little less painful, even in New England and the Upper Midwest.