Water Vapor imagery of the storm system tracking through the southeastern United States Monday night Image by NOAA/GOES

Dec. 23 -- Heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding will pose a severe weather threat across the Southeast on Monday, but conditions will markedly improve across the region into Christmas Eve.

As the storm swirled along the Gulf Coast Sunday, 5.48 inches of rainfall in Key West, Fla., set a daily rainfall record and led to flooding along the famed Duval Street. Thunderstorms that tracked across the keys overnight even prompted a tornado warning and several special marine warnings for the threat of waterspouts.

Heavy rain also created flash flooding issues in the Fort Lauderdale area Sunday night as 4.45 inches of rain fell in one hour at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and over 7 inches fell through the overnight hours. Flash flooding in the area caused the airport to close early Monday.

"The bulk of rain and thunderstorms will move off the east coast of Florida on Monday morning, but locally heavy showers are expected to sweep across the peninsula during the afternoon. With how cold the air is high above the ground, small hail cannot be ruled out, along with a few rumbles of thunder," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said. "Spectators at the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday afternoon should make sure they come prepared for the brief showers by bringing along some rain gear."

As the storm system tracks towards the Atlantic coast, heavy rain is expected to target portions of coastal Georgia, much of South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Monday.

Persistent rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to produce several inches across South Carolina.

Along with the heavy rain, gusty winds will accompany the wet weather. The Carolina coastlines can expect rough surf, minor beach erosion and occasional gusts in excess of 40 mph Monday.

"People traveling on the roadways from Charleston to Myrtle Beach and inland to Columbia will need to be wary of flooded and closed roads. Remember to turn around and find a safer, alternate route when high water is encountered." Duff added.

The storm system will continue to track eastward into the Atlantic Monday night, bringing an end to the wet weather across much of the Southeast.

By Tuesday morning, high pressure will begin to build up across the Southeast, promoting dry, tranquil and warmer conditions. Factoring in sunshine, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than this past weekend across portions of the Southeast.

For those traveling to see family, or for those heading out for some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, comfortably warm and sunny conditions are expected across much of the Southeast.

Similar conditions will extend into Christmas Day across the Southeast as well. Aside from the threat for an occasional shower along Florida's Atlantic coast, much of the Southeast will have partly sunny skies and above-average temperatures.