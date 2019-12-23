Defense Department identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced Monday that Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, 33, died due to combat injuries in Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo courtesy U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday identified a soldier who died due to combat injuries in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, 33, died on Monday following injuries he sustained while his unit was engaged in combat operations in the Kunduz Province of Afghanistan on Sunday, the Defense Department said.

"Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother to us and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community," Col. John W. Sannes said. "We will honor our brother's sacrifice and provide the best possible care to his family. We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers."

The Taliban claimed responsibility for Goble's death, as spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated U.S. forces were targeted with improvised explosive devices in Kunduz Province.

The Defense Department said the incident is under investigation, but did not immediately provide further details on his death.

Goble was born Jan. 13, 1986, in Washington Township, N.J., and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

He was first deployed to Afghanistan from March through October 2007 and also served in Argentina, Guatemala, Colombia and Korea taking on roles as a sniper instructor and senior intelligence sergeant.

Goble's death raises the number of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan in 2019 to 20, making this the deadliest year for U.S. forces since 2014.