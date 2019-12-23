Buttigieg receives more foreign policy endorsements than Biden

More than 200 foreign policy and national security officials announced Monday endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- More than 200 foreign policy and national security professionals announced endorsements Monday for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

A joint letter to endorse the South Bend, Ind., mayor lists 218 names, including dozens who worked under President Barack Obama's administration, an exclusive report from USA Today said.

By comparison, rival Joe Biden, who often touts his foreign policy experience, earned endorsements last month from 133 former national security and foreign policy professionals, including some of Obama's top aides.

Buttigieg's "intelligence, steadiness, demeanor and understanding of the forces now shaping the world resonated profoundly with us," officials wrote in the letter. "We applaud the application of his long-term approach to the generational consequences of near-term decisions. He sees the big picture and plays the long game: essential traits for implementing consistent and effective national security and foreign policies."

Former Obama administration officials who signed the letter to endorse Buttigieg included former Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning, former deputy CIA director David Cohen, former Assistant Secretary of State Philip Gordon, former Under Secretary of Commerce Francisco Sanchez, former State Department adviser Vali Nasr, former White House associate counsel Tess Bridgeman and former National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.

Buttigieg, 37, is a former Navy intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan, and has led the Democratic presidential candidate field in the Iowa poll.

Biden, 77, chaired the Foreign Relations committee as a U.S. senator from Delaware before serving two terms as vice president under Obama, and has polled as the top Democratic presidential candidate.