American woman confirmed as 17th victim of New Zealand volcano

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An American woman was identified Monday as the 17th official fatality of the deadly Dec. 9 White Island volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

Relatives confirmed Monday that Mayuri Singh of the Atlanta area was the latest victim of the disaster, becoming with sixth person to die while hospitalized. Eleven others were killed initially in the blast.

Two others, including Australian Winona Langford, 17, and New Zealander Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, are still missing and presumed dead.

More than two dozen others remain hospitalized with severe burns.

Relatives said Singh's husband, Pratap "Paul" Singh, remained hospitalized in New Zealand.

A Singh family friend said the couple are well-regarded in their suburban Atlanta community, with Paul Singh described a frequent donor to charities.

Forty-seven people, mostly passengers of a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship, were on White Island when it erupted.

Located off the country's east coast, White Island is a tourist attraction that sees more than 10,000 visitors a year.