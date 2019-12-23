6 more horses found shot dead in Kentucky

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Officials said they have found six more horses fatally shot near a strip mine in Kentucky.

Animal rights group Dumas Rescue said it made the discovery while gathering evidence connected to the deaths of 13 horses found shot and killed in the same area last week.

"These six put our total at 20," Dumas Rescue said. "I cannot put into words how heartbroken and disgusted I am, knowing the person(s) responsible for this massacre [are] still at large."

At least one of the six horses was a year old and another was possibly a pregnant mare, it said in a Sunday night Facebook post that accompanied graphic photos of the dead animals.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said last week that the number of dead horses may be higher than the initial count of 13.

Dumas Rescue said there is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in connection to the case.

"Seeing them gunned down is ... it's beyond horrific" said Tonya Conn of Dumas Rescue. "These horses were scattered in various, various places, distances from each other so they had been shot and they'd scattered then hunted and shot down."

The Animal Legal Defense Fund said the intentional killing of an animal is a Class A misdemeanor in Kentucky that has a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment and a $500 fine.