Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico desert

The unmanned Boeing Starliner lands Sunday morning in White Sands, N.M. after a test flight to the International Space Station was cut short. Photo courtesy of NASA

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner spacecraft landed at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico on Sunday morning, marking the first time a United States "crew-capable" space capsule made a touchdown on land.

The Starliner, which did not have a crew on board, hopes to one day soon ferry U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station and bring them back.

The capsule returned from space earlier than expected when its trip to the space station was aborted. That docking was scrubbed when an error with the mission timer onboard the spacecraft malfunctioned, causing the Starliner to burn too much fuel during an early orbital maneuver.

The landing, though, went off without a hitch. The capsule re-entered the atmosphere, deployed three parachutes and ditched its heat shield before reaching land, all as intended.

"Watching the landing was a thing of beauty today," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told Boeing and NASA flight controllers at Mission Control in Houston, according to the space agency.

The desert landing was noteworthy because past U.S. spacecraft in the Mercury, Gemini and the Apollo programs all landed in the ocean. Private space companies like SpaceX, though, have been perfecting land touchdowns as the industry moves toward reusable space vehicles.

Starliner orbited Earth 33 times about 155 miles above the planet. Despite the mission timer failure, officials said it accomplishing other tests that will benefit it on future flights. A test dummy dubbed "Rosie the Rocketeer" wore sensors to measure what astronauts would actually feel during launch and landing.

NASA has not decided whether to require a second unmanned Starliner test flight before sending astronauts to the space station. The space agency said avionics, life support, thermal management, power, attitude control and instrumentation all performed well.