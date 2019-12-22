13 people injured in shooting at Chicago memorial

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were injured by gunfire in Chicago on Sunday morning, Area South Chicago Police said.

The shooting took place at 12:35 a.m. during a gathering at a house in Chicago's South Side, police said.

Seven people were transported from the scene with injuries stemming from gunshots and six others transported themselves. The victims' ages ranged from 16 to 48, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized and four people remained in critical condition.

Two suspects are in custody and are being questioned about the incident.

"One person was arrested at the scene with a revolver," said Waller. "Another person who was shot during the altercation was later identified as a person who may have also been firing a weapon."

Shots were first fired inside a residence as a result of a dispute among people attending a memorial from someone who was killed in April and as people began to leave the residence gunfire continued outside, Waller said.

"This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that part and flowed onto the street," Waller said. "Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave and that's when shots were fired outside."

Detectives are investigating the incident.