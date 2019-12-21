Trending Stories

Trump signs $1.4T in spending package, averts government shutdown
Freight train derails while crossing the Potomac at Harpers Ferry
N.Y. prosecutors charge nearly 100 alleged MS-13 gang members, associates
New Zealand semi-automatic gun ban goes into effect
Inspector general clears border agents of misconduct in migrant child deaths
Photo Gallery

 
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening

Latest News

Woman admits to hitting a teenage girl with her car because 'she was Mexican'
HUD cites California numbers as the driver of 2.7 increase in homelessness
Death toll rises to at least 9 as Australian wildfires rage across three states
Freight train derails while crossing the Potomac at Harpers Ferry
Las Vegas apartment fire kills 6, injures 13, displaces more than 30
 
