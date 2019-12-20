Watch live: Boeing Starliner capsule nears predawn liftoff

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boeing's new Starliner space capsule is scheduled for a predawn liftoff at 5:36 a.m. Friday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

If all goes well, Starliner is expected to carry a crew in the first half of 2020.

The Starliner test is the next step in a "mighty vision" that began at the end of the space shuttle era to make space a commercial enterprise, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

That's because the capsule was designed and built entirely by Boeing, in a competitive bid process won by Boeing and SpaceX. In the past NASA designed the Apollo capsules and the shuttle.

"NASA wants to be one customer of many customers in a very robust commercial marketplace for human spaceflight in the future," Bridenstine said.

NASA has been buying seats in Russian Soyuz capsules since the shuttle's last flight, at a cost of up to $80 million. The last purchased seat is scheduled for April.f

Boeing officials said the capsule will orbit the Earth for about 25 hours before docking at the International Space Station, and it is to remain there for a little over one week.

On Dec. 28, the capsule is scheduled to make a four-hour journey back before landing in New Mexico.

Boeing has staked its reputation in space technology on the flight, even as it faces serious problems in its passenger jet business, while NASA's ability to take astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020 also is on the line.

Astronaut Chris Ferguson, who flew on the last shuttle mission in 2011, is one of those scheduled to fly on Starliner. He also was involved in its design. Other astronauts projected for future Starliner flights are Josh Cassada, Mike Fincke, Nicole Mann and Suni Williams.

The capsule's launch abort test in November was a success, although one of three parachutes failed to open. Boeing said it has addressed and solved that issue.

Bridenstine said the new spacecraft also will help usher in a new age that sees private astronauts flying, as well as more commercialization of low-Earth orbit.

"Experiments that don't result in commercialization ... that's not the way," Bridenstine said. He said NASA plans to focus more on lucrative activities that provide revenue, like biomedicine projects that benefit from micro-gravity, and the manufacture of fiber optics in space.

NASA is negotiating with Russia to purchase more seats, said Joel Montalbano, deputy manager of NASA's International Space Station program. Buying more seats is intended to prevent rushing Starliner or Crew Dragon into service, he said.