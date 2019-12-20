FISA Court expands probe of Carter Page surveillance

The FISA Court asked the Justice Department for more information on the FBI attorney who allegedly altered a FISA application to surveil Carter Page. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court ordered an expanded investigation related to the FBI surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The court said it is now investigating other FISA applications made by Kevin Clinesmith, an FBI attorney accused of altering information on the application to surveil Page.

The expanded review came after the Justice Department inspector general told the Senate judiciary committee earlier this month that the FBI made errors in its surveillance efforts on Page, but that the errors were not biased or politically motivated.

"We also identified what we believe is an absence of sufficient policies to ensure appropriate department oversight of significant investigative decisions that could affect constitutionally protected activity," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said during the Dec. 11 hearing.

His report said aspects of the FBI surveillance were rife with errors -- illustrating 17 inaccuracies contained in three FISA applications that appear to have inflated the bureau's justification for Page's surveillance. He called the mistakes "basic and fundamental" that he found "deeply" concerning.

The FISA court, in an order dated Dec. 5, instructed the executive branch to identify "all other matters currently or previously before this court" involving Clinesmith. The order was made public Friday.

The order also asked the Justice Department to explain how it is making sure that Clinesmith's other applications were accurate and if the attorney faces disciplinary action.

The FBI conducted surveillance on Carter as part of its investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with that effort.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the bureau, under former President Barack Obama, of spying on him and trying to ruin his campaign. Some Republicans have claimed the bureau abused its authority when it was investigating Page. Other accusations say the FBI improperly relied on a "dossier" from a former British spy to receive legal approval for spying on Page.