Watch live: McConnell, Pelosi to lay out post-impeachment plans

Rep. Diana Degette, who presided over the House for much of Wednesday, embraces judiciary committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler after Democrats impeached President Donald Trump on both articles. Pool photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump waves to members of the press early Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from a campaign rally in Michigan. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hits the gavel to adjourn the House session late Wednesday after Democrats voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his power and obstructing a congressional investigation. Pool photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night after the lower chamber voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters Wednesday night after the lower chamber voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers' votes are seen in the House on Wednesday night as the chamber voted on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined by House judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, speaks to reporters Wednesday night after the chamber voted for just the third time in history to impeach a sitting U.S. president. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- the two members of Congress largely responsible for where impeachment of President Donald Trump goes next -- will lay out their plans Thursday after a dramatic end to Wednesday's historic session.

After the lower chamber voted to impeach Trump on both articles -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- Pelosi was noncommittal about when she would name case managers and send the articles to the Senate for trial. Traditionally, in the only two other cases of impeachment, the articles moved to the upper chamber almost immediately.

Pelosi, however, indicated after the vote Wednesday House Democrats might not be in any rush to send them over to the GOP-held Senate -- a possible play to highlight McConnell's declaration that he doesn't plan to be impartial during the trial and that he will work closely with Trump and White House counsel on their defense. It might also motivate him -- as most Americans want -- to agree to include a handful of witnesses from the Trump administration at the Senate proceeding.

Pelosi's refusal to commit to sending the articles over to the upper chamber came as a major surprise Wednesday night.

"At 9:30 am [Thursday] morning, on the Senate floor, I will speak about House Democrats' precedent-breaking impeachment of the President of the United States," the Senate majority leader answered in a tweet late Wednesday.

Pelosi will speak to the press at 10:45 a.m., presumably to expound on Democrats' immediate plans for the articles of impeachment.

The Senate cannot begin its trial of Trump until it receives the articles, which can remain active for years. And the Democrats could conceivably hold onto them for as long as they want, as the U.S. Constitution doesn't specify a timetable for turning them over.

Pelosi, House intelligence committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff and judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler all said they aren't holding onto the articles as much as they're just trying to get an idea of the Senate's plan so they can name managers for the next step.

Democrats have been highly critical of McConnell's admitted impartiality, which would conflict with the oath he must take as a member of the Senate trial, and his virtually guaranteeing an acquittal for Trump at the end of it.

"The Republicans are united like never before!" Trump tweeted Thursday.

"I got Impeached last [night] without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to do nothing with the articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it's Senate's call!

"If the Do Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by default!"