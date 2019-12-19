Senate passes first of spending bills needed to avert shutdown

The Senate is expected to pass the full spending measures needed to avert a government shutdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday passed the first of two spending deals that need approval by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

The chamber voted 71-23 to pass the first package of funding of about $534.4 billion. It comes two days after the House passed a pair of packages totaling $1.4 trillion.

The White House said President Donald Trump plans to support the full funding and the Senate is expected to pass the second package later Thursday.

The first measure included eight appropriations bills to provide funding to Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Energy, Interior, Transportation Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The $1.4 trillion set of packages includes $7.6 billion in funding for the 2020 Census, a $208 million increase in funding for the EPA, a $22 billion increase in funding for the Department of Defense and a 3.1 percent pay raise for civilian federal employees.

An additional $25 million would be provided for research into gun violence -- and funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which was at the center of the record 35-day shutdown last year, would remain at its previous total of $1.38 billion.

Also included are provisions to raise the national age for tobacco sales to 21, reauthorize the Export-Import Bank of the United States and permanently repeal three Affordable Care Act taxes.

Daniel Uria contributed to this report.