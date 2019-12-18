Watch live: Pelosi calls Trump 'threat to our national security' in impeachment debate

Representatives meet Tuesday on setting the rules for the impeachment proceedings. Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described President Donald Trump as "an ongoing threat to our national security" Wednesday as she opened up the debate on two articles of impeachment against the leader.

She said the founding fathers' vision for the United States was "under threat" by White House actions.

"It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy," Pelosi said.

"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty."

She was the first to speak Wednesday morning as the House of Representatives began debating two articles of impeachment against Trump.

The House rules committee set the agenda on Tuesday, allowing 6 hours of debate with no amendments as lawmakers weighed charges that say Trump is a threat to national security because he lobbied a foreign government to interfere in the U.S. electoral process, and then tried to hinder Congress in its subsequent investigation.

House Democrats, with a 232-198 majority in the chamber, are expected to have enough support to impeach Trump on both articles and send them to the Senate for trial.

Wednesday's debate time was expected to be equally divided between the House's Democratic majority and Republican minority, overseen by House judiciary committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler and ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins.

Collins used his time to argue that Trump committed no crimes.

"There's no bribery, no extortion, no wire fraud, no obstruction of justice anywhere in these articles," he said. "This is the first time in history a president will be impeached without a single allegation of criminality."

Collins said abuse of power is a "subjective concept that means whatever any member of Congress wants it to mean."

Following the debates, the House will hold separate votes on each article of impeachment. If they pass, the chamber may consider a resolution to appoint and authorize impeachment managers for a Senate trial.

Both articles stem from Trump's dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last summer, during which Trump pressed for investigations of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company for five years.

The crux of the Democrats' argument is that Trump demanded Zelensky publicly investigate the Bidens in a bid to discredit the former vice president and ruin his 2020 campaign -- and that Trump threatened to block hundreds of millions of dollars in Congress-approved aid for Ukraine and deny a White House visit for Zelensky until he got what he wanted.

On Tuesday, Trump sent a six-page letter to Pelosi that accused the Democrats of "declaring open war on American democracy" and attempting to mount a coup.