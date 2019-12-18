Two Chicago men get decades in prison for killing 9-year-old

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois judge sentenced two men to decades in prison Wednesday for the shooting death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee nearly four years ago.

The gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, 25, will serve 90 years in prison while his accomplice, Corey Morgan, 31, will serve 65 years in prison.

Juries found the two men guilty in October of first-degree murder charges for killing Tyshawn in a Chicago alley in November 2015. Prosecutors said Boone-Doty lured the boy into the alley and shot him as Corey Morgan stood by.

They said the men targeted the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang accused of killing Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony Morgan.

A third man, Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder for acting as a getaway driver. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson described the shooting as "mind-numbing, debilitating, senseless violence."

"We can ill afford to allow lawless, brazen shootings, murder and back-and-forth retaliation to needlessly snuff out a life," he added.