Teen arrested for attempting to steal small plane in California, police say

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Fresno, Calif., said they arrested a 17-year-old girl after she attempted to steal a small airplane Wednesday.

Officials said the teen snuck into the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and boarded the small Beechcraft, two-engine plane. She allegedly tried to operate the private airplane, but only started one engine and crashed it into a fence and building, causing damage to the aircraft.

When police arrived, the girl was sitting in the cockpit, wearing the pilot's headset. Police said she appeared disoriented.

Officers arrested her on charges of theft of an aircraft.

The girl's mother told police she hadn't seen her daughter since Tuesday night.

No one was injured in the incident.