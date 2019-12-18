Facebook and Instagram said the policy changes will take effect next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Social media networking giant Facebook announced Wednesday it and Instagram will limit branded content that promotes vaping, tobacco and firearms.

The new restrictions refer to promotion by brands of posts by "influencers," which widen their reach beyond their initial following. Instagram also announced "special restrictions" for other products, including alcohol and diet supplements. The policy changes also apply to posts on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

"Branded content that promotes goods such as vaping, tobacco products and weapons will not be allowed," Instagram said in a statement. "Our advertising policies have long prohibited the advertisement of these products, and we will begin enforcement on this in the coming weeks.

"Branded content that promotes goods such as alcohol or diet supplements will require special restrictions. These policies will go into effect next year as we continue to improve our tools and detections."

The policy change closes a loophole in Facebook's advertising policy that bans certain tobacco and vaping advertising, but has allowed private users to write posts on the topics for which advertisers, in theory, could pay.

The company said Facebook will also open its "Brand Collabs Manager" to 40 Instagram influencers, allowing the sharing of insights and finding of potential brand partners aligned with audiences.