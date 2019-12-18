Doctor says Joe Biden in good health, fit to serve as president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to attendees at the Public Education Forum in Pittsburgh, Pa., on December 14. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is in good health and is physically fit to serve as commander in chief, the former vice president's physician says in a comprehensive report.

The three-page report acknowledged Biden has nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, but it requires no medication. It also notes occasional gastrointestinal reflux and seasonal allergies. It goes on to say Biden does not smoke or drink alcohol, and exercises five days per week.

"Vice President Biden is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state, and commander in chief," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in the report.

O'Connor notes that Biden has not had a serious health issue since 1988, when a bulging blood vessel in his brain burst and was surgically repaired. A second bulging blood vessel and a blood clot in his lung were also treated at the time.

Four presidential candidates are in their 70s. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, was reported this month to be in excellent health -- and President Donald Trump, 73, was pronounced healthy last month. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, had a heart attack in October and returned to campaigning after having two stents inserted.