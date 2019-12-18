At least 13 horses found dead of apparent gunshots near Kentucky strip mine

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the deaths of more than a dozen horses that appear to have been shot near a strip mine.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and Sgt. Kevin Shepherd said a preliminary investigation showed at least 13 horses have been confirmed dead on the strip mine Wednesday morning, adding the total number is likely higher.

"We suspect in the range of 15, maybe 20," Hunt said. "The exact number we don't know. We're going today to find something to find out what's caused the deaths, if it's gunshots or whatever."

A horse owner originally reported the incident Monday, bringing police photos of five of his horses which he said were among those killed.

Some of the horses found at the site were a year old or younger and some were pregnant.

Rescue groups at the site also said it appears the horses were hunted while law enforcement said they seemed to have been shot using a low-caliber rifle.

"Seeing them gunned down is ... it's beyond horrific," said Tonya Conn of Dumas Rescue. "These horses were scattered in various, various places, distances from each other so they had been shot and they'd scattered then hunted and shot down."

A person found responsible for the deaths would at minimum face charges of animal cruelty.