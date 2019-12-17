Union, vendor reach tentative deal in labor dispute at Democratic debate venue

Thursday's Democratic debate will take place as planned after a union representing workers at the venue reached a tentative deal with a catering provider over a labor dispute. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles is set to go on as scheduled after a California union and a catering provider at the venue reached a tentative deal to settle a labor dispute.

The union representing workers at Loyola Marymount University, where the debate is set to be held reached a deal with catering provider Sodexo ahead of Thursday's debate after all seven candidates who qualified pledged they would not cross a picket line to participate in the debate.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents the workers, announced they had reached a three-year deal including a 25 percent increase in compensation, a 50 percent decline in health care costs and greater job security.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez worked with the groups over the weekend and commended them for reaching a deal.

"Every worker deserves fair wages and benefits. That's why I was so proud to help bring all stakeholders to the table, including Unite Here Local 11, Sodexo and Loyola Marymount University, to reach a deal that meets their needs and supports workers," Perez said.

Collective bargaining negotiations began in March and workers and students have been picketing at the school dating back to November.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., appeared at a press conference held by the union Tuesday after calling last week for the sides to "find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people."

The other candidates who also all pledged to sit out the debates if the issue was not resolved were former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; philanthropist Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.