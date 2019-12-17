'Tool Box Killer' Lawrence Bittaker dies on death row

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Convicted serial killer Lawrence Bittaker has died in a California prison at the age of 79 from natural causes, state correctional officials said.

Bittaker died Friday at around 4 p.m. at San Quentin State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday in a release, adding the cause of death will be determined by the Marin County coroner.

Known as the "Tool Box Killers" for the instruments they used during their crimes, Bittaker and his accomplice Roy Lewis Norris, 71, kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed five teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 18 in 1979.

The crimes began on June 14 of that year with the death of Lucinda Lynn Schaefer, 16, followed by the death of Andrea Joy Hall on July 8. On Sept. 2, the pair killed Jacqueline Doris Gilliam, 15, and Jacqueline Leah Lamp, 13. Their final victim was Shirley Lynette Ledford, 16, who was killed on Oct. 31. The bodies of Schaefer and Hall were never found.

Norris pleaded guilty and testified as the state's chief witness against Bittaker in exchange for not seeking the death penalty. Bittaker's defense argued during the trial that their client was being framed by Norris and Bittaker testified that he was unaware the five girls had died until after his arrest.

During the trial, prosecutor Stephen Kay called Bittaker and Norris "human monsters."

"It's like we've been watching a science fiction horror movie with two aliens from outer space who come to earth and rape, torture and murder five teenage girls," Kay said.

Kay told the jury that Bittaker was "an extremely violent, very brilliant man" and that all five victims were picked up while hitchhiking and some of them were photographed and their screams recorded while being tortured.

Bittaker was convicted on all 26 counts against him, including five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, rape, oral copulation, sodomy and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to death on March 22, 1981, and was admitted to death row days after.

Norris has been in state prison since May 1981 where he is serving 45 years to life.

Since California reinstated capital punishment in 1978, 82 condemned inmates have died from natural causes, the corrections department said, adding that there are currently 729 offenders on death row in the state.