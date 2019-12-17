Paul Manafort hospitalized, lawyer says

Sources said Paul Manafort had an unspecified cardiac event. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's jailed former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was hospitalized in stable condition, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Attorney Todd Blanche said he hasn't been in contact with his client since learning from ABC News that he was admitted to a Pennsylvania hospital Thursday.

Unnamed sources told the news outlet that Manafort had an unspecified cardiac event.

"Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being," Blanche said in a statement. "We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort's condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery."

Manafort is serving a 7.5-year prison sentence in two federal cases related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. He was convicted on charges of conspiracy, and bank and tax fraud.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley is expected to to rule Wednesday on whether Manafort can face state mortgage fraud charges. His lawyers said the state charges would constitute double jeopardy because he's already serving prison time the federal convictions.