The rules committee will set parameters for a debate that's expected to precede a full House vote, beginning Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The House rules committee will meet Tuesday to go over parameters of the voting process in the full chamber on Wednesday, where President Donald Trump is expected to become just the third U.S. president to be impeached.

The House judiciary committee approved both articles of impeachment last week, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The rules committee will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST to set the framework of a historic debate Wednesday and Thursday that will precede the vote.

The hearing will be overseen by committee Chairman Rep. Jim McGovern and will represent the last opportunity for Republicans to argue their case before the chamber debate and vote. Democrats, who hold the committee by a 9-4 margin, will propose rules for the debate, such as how much time to allow and which committee chairmen are allowed to speak.

Should the full Democratic-held House vote to approve the articles of impeachment, which is expected, the process would next move to trial in the Republican-majority Senate. A conviction there on either charge would remove Trump from office.

The judiciary panel voted to approve the charges last Thursday and outlined its decision-making process in a 658-page report Monday.

The committee Tuesday will also entertain amendments to change or eliminate rules likely to be introduced by Republicans.

Judiciary committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins will make presentations to the rules committee. Collins' minority report dismissed the impeachment effort, stating the evidence is "weak" and "dangerously lowers the bar" for future impeachment proceedings.

Several Democrats from "swing" districts have already stated their intention to vote for impeachment -- including Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who announced her decision Monday and joined 16 others, including Reps. Max Rose of New York and Elaine Luria of Virginia.