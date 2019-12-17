The rules committee will set parameters for a debate that's expected to precede a full House vote, beginning Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

House rules committee Chairman Rep. Jim McGovern speaks Tuesday during a hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The House rules committee met Tuesday to go over parameters of the voting process in the full chamber on Wednesday, where President Donald Trump is expected to become just the third U.S. president to be impeached.

The House judiciary committee approved both articles of impeachment last week, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The rules committee gathered Tuesday morning to set the framework of a historic debate Wednesday and Thursday that will precede the vote.

The hearing was overseen by rules committee Chairman Rep. Jim McGovern and represents the last opportunity for Republicans to argue their case before the chamber debate and vote. Democrats, who hold the committee by a 9-4 margin, proposed rules for the debate, including how much time to allow and which committee chairmen are allowed to speak.

Judiciary panel Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler was expected to make a presentation at Tuesday's hearing, but was unable to attend due to a family emergency, he said.

RELATED More than 700 historians call for Trump to be impeached

The committee will consider amendments at Tuesday's hearing, to change or eliminate rules likely to be introduced by Republicans.

Should the full Democratic-held House vote to approve the articles of impeachment, which is expected, the process would then move to trial in the Republican-majority Senate. A conviction there on either charge would remove Trump from office.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the initial offer by the chamber's Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, on the rules applying to a Senate trial.

RELATED House judiciary committee details Trump charges in impeachment report

Schumer declared in a letter to McConnell last weekend he prefers a trial with witnesses, instead of a much shorter trial as sought by Republicans. Schumer named acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and White House aides Robert Blair and Michael Duffey as potential witnesses.

Speaking from the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnell blasted the request, saying it's "dead wrong" and "a fishing expedition."

The judiciary panel outlined its decision-making process in filing the charges a 658-page report Monday.