3 dead as storms batter the Southeast

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A series of violent storms tore through the Southeast, killing at least three people and destroying buildings in its wake.

Town Creek, Ala., police chief Jerry Garrett confirmed that a husband and wife were killed Monday night from a tornado and at least four people were critically injured, including a 7-year-old child. Authorities said they were conducting door-to-door searches to see if anyone else was hurt.

In Louisiana, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Betty Patin, 59, was killed when her mobile home was destroyed by the storm.

"The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the storm victim," it said in a statement.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said several churches, numerous residences and buildings had sustained "significant" structural damage due to the tornado.

A number of power lines and trees in the parish had also been uprooted and crews we working to removed debris and return power to those that were left in the dark by the tornado, it said.

"We've got damage at lost of places," Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Calvin Turner said. "We've got a church where the fellowship hall is torn all to pieces. Some homes are hit. Right now, we're having trouble just getting to places because of the trees that are down."

The storms Monday caused the National Weather Service to issue Tornado Watch for parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The NWS said a severe weather threat would be in place for central Alabama until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.