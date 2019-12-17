Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Oklahoma are calling for more investigation for three locations that they have determined may be part of a mass grave associated with a 1921 race massacre in Tulsa.

The scientists with the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey examined the sites in October with scanning equipment and said they found anomalies that could be showing many unmarked graves. One of the potential graves measures 25-by-30 feet.

Archaeologist Scott Hammerstedt said Monday he hopes to have more geophysical data for a search committee in February.

The scientists believe the plots may belong to a massacre in 1921 during which a white mob burned much of the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa in a race-related riot. Experts say as many as 300 African-American residents were killed.

At the time, Greenwood was known as the "Black Wall Street" because of the number of successful grocery stores, restaurants and businesses there.

Excavations could happen at the sites sometime next year. One potential location is on private land and the owners have refused to allow it to be scanned.