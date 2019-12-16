Watch live: SpaceX plans to launch Asian communication satellite Monday

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX will attempt to launch Monday evening a communications satellite that is owned jointly by two companies, one in Japan and one in Malaysia, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

The launch window begins at 7:10 p.m. EST for 1 hour, 28 minutes. A backup in case of problems is set for Tuesday evening with the same launch window. The Air Force has predicted a 90 percent chance of good launch weather on Monday, but only a 50 percent chance of good weather Tuesday evening.

The Boeing-built satellite, called JCSAT 18/Kacific 1, is to provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region. The owners are Tokyo-based SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. and Singapore-based Kacific Broadband Satellites.

The first-stage booster for the rocket was used previously on two SpaceX cargo missions to the International Space Station, CRS-17 in May and CRS-18 in July.

SpaceX will attempt to land the booster on the company's droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You", which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The satellite is to deploy about 33 minutes after launch, according to SpaceX.

About 45 minutes after launch, SpaceX will attempt to catch the halves of the rocket nose cone, or fairing, with two other ships Ms. Tree and Ms. Chief.