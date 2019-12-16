Fundraiser for Ohio food pantry raises nearly $300,000 after Joe Burrow Heisman speech

A fundraiser for a food pantry in southeast Ohio gathered more than $200,000 in the two days after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow highlighted food insecurity issues in the area in his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A food pantry in Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow's home county has raised more than $250,000 after he highlighted food insecurity issues in the area during his acceptance speech.

A Facebook fundraiser for Athens County Food Pantry, in the southeast Ohio county where Burrow was raised, collected $263,444 in the two days since the Louisiana State University quarterback made his speech.

"Coming out of southeast Ohio it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too," he said while accepting the top honor for a college football player in New York City on Saturday.

More than 7,000 people have donated to the fundraiser as of Sunday night, contributing toward the $300,000 goal.

Athens County Food Pantry served 5,702 individuals in 2018 and more than 400 families in the last month, according to its website.

The pantry shared a post on Facebook Monday evening saying it was grateful for the outpouring of donations after Burrow's speech.

"For the fundraisers inspired by Joe Burrow, we are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people! Our board will be having in-depth conversations about the best way to use these funds," it wrote.