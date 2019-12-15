Pawn shop owner arrested on weapons charges after connection to Jersey City shooters

The owner of a New Jersey pawn shop was arrested for illegally possessing weapons after being connected to the suspects in a Jersey City shooting that left four people dead. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested after being connected to the two suspects who shot and killed a police officer and three other people in Jersey City.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Saturday that Ahmed A-Hady, 35, was arrested on felony weapon charges after police found a handwritten note in suspect David Anderson's pocket containing a phone number and address traced back to A-Hady's New Jersey pawn shop.

"During the search of the pawnshop, law enforcement recovered six rifles (including three AR-15-style assault rifles), three handguns and one shotgun," officials said.

Law enforcement also said they found 400 rounds of ammunition, including hollow-point bullets, in A-Hady's home and said he is a convicted felon, who is not legally permitted to own firearms.

The nature of A-Hady's relationship with Anderson and fellow suspect Francine Graham was not immediately disclosed.

He is set to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark on Monday and the charge of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Anderson and Graham were killed in a gun battle with police after they opened fire inside JC Kosher Supermarket, killing 39-year-old Detective Joseph Seals and civilians 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz.

The FBI recovered a white van authorites said belonged to Anderson in Orange, N.J., and have begun examining it for evidence.