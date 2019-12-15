Thunderstorms erupted in parts of the southeastern United States, which spawned an EF-1 tornado Saturday morning in Flagler County, Fla.

Numerous trees are down and several structures have been damaged, according to WOGX. There are also reports that a tree has gone through a home.

"A tornado touched down on the south side of Flagler Beach this morning at approximately 5:45 a.m. There have been no reported injuries and a camper was overturned in Gamble Rogers State Park. SRA1A is open and there was no damage to the Pier or any Dune Walkover," The Flagler Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officials said in a press release that "significant damage" was found from south of Bunnell to the Gamble Rogers area of Flagler Beach.

"A cold front pushing south and east across northern Florida early this morning helped initiate a squall line during the pre-dawn hours, and one of these thunderstorms was able to take advantage of strong winds in the upper atmosphere to produce a tornado," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

The Flagler Beach Police Department posted photos of tornado damage on social media, including one that appeared to show a camper overturned.