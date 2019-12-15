3 bodies discovered at the Alamo

Remains were previously discovered at the historic site in 1995 and 1989. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have discovered the remains of three people buried in a monk burial room and nave at the historic Alamo Church in Texas, officials said.

The remains appear to be of an infant, a teenager and a large adult, the Texas General Land Office said in a statement.

Archaeologists found the remains during an exploration of the 300-year-old buildings to install moisture monitoring equipment as well as locate and document their foundations in order to develop a restoration plan "that ensures these buildings remain standing for future generations of Texans to learn from and enjoy," the statement said.

Upon discovery of the bodies, the human remains protocol was activated and excavation of the site was put on hold and the on-site triable monitor was notified, it said, adding that the state's general land office and the Alamo Trust, Inc., the nonprofit private corporation that manages the historic site's day-to-day operations, will follow applicable laws concerning such a finding.

Previously, remains were found in the main portion of the historic San Antonio church in 1995 and in the burial room in 1989.

The Alamo was established in the early 1700s and is best known for having been the site of an 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution.