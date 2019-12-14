FBI recovers white van belonging to Jersey City shooting suspect

Investigators have recovered a white van they say belonged to one of the suspects in the Tuesday shootings in Jersey City, N.J. In this photo police and workers surround the scene where a deadly shooting left a police officer and five others dead after attacks at a cemetery and a kosher grocery store. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The FBI has recovered a white van authorities say belonged to one of the suspects in the Tuesday shootings at a kosher grocery store and a cemetery in Jersey City, N.J.

The van was found in Orange, N.J., Saturday, and is being examined for evidence, authorities say.

On Friday investigators asked the public to look for a white van with the license plate number of B40JSD, which they believe belongs to 47-year-old David Anderson, one of the suspects in the attack.

Det. Joseph Seals was shot and killed near the Bay View Cemetery before Anderson and the other Jersey City shooting suspect, 50-year-old Francine Graham, drove to a Jewish market and opened fire, killing three people inside.

The civilian victims have been identified as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz.

The suspects died during an hours-long standoff with police.

Anderson and Graham have been linked with the Black Hebrew Israelites, a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group and known to espouse anti-Semitic and anti-police rhetoric. Officials have found social media accounts linked to the suspects and espousing hate-fueled beliefs. They are working to verify the authenticity of the accounts.