Supreme Court agrees to hear 3 cases on Trump's financial records

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear three cases involving investigations seeking President Donald Trump's financial and tax records.

The nine-member conservative-majority panel is expected to begin hearing arguments during its March session.

Trump is the first president in about four decades to decline to release his tax returns to the public and has fought a number of legal battles to keep the documents private.

One of the cases involves a Manhattan investigation by District Attorney Cyrus, who is seeking eight years of Trump's New York state tax returns. He's seeking the documents as part of his probe into hush money payment he says Trump paid to two women to keep news of their extramarital affairs secret.

Cyrus requested the documents from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA.

The other cases involve congressional subpoenas seeking financial documents.

The House oversight and reform committee subpoenaed Mazars USA for eight years of Trump's financial records. Democrats on the panel argued that the documents are needed to update ethics-in-government legislation.

And the House intelligence and financial services committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Capital One, Trump's lenders, for financial documents.

The subpoena stems from the House intelligence and financial services committees' investigation of Russian money laundering and potential U.S. influence. Trump answered by suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One to keep them from handing the records over.