LAPD officer charged for fondling body of dead woman

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles police officer accused of fondling the body of a dead woman.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that officer David Rojas has been charged with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20, when Rojas, 27, and his partner responded to a call concerning a woman who died of an overdose. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a release that Rojas allegedly "touched the woman's breast" when alone with the body.

Rojas, a four-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday by the Internal Affairs Division. LAPD said it learned of the allegations on Nov. 20 when it reviewed Rojas' body camera footage.

"Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department's International Affairs Criminal Investigations Division worked diligently to complete their investigation, which was presented to the district attorney's office on Dec. 10," police said in a written statement to KTLA 5.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers, called the alleged behavior "abhorrent" and would not defend Rojas.

"We hope that District Attorney Jackie Lacey charging Mr. Rojas for his vile alleged crime will bring some solace to the deceased woman's family during their time of grieving," LAPPL Board of Directors said in a statement "The Los Angeles Police Protective League will not defend Mr. Rojas during his criminal proceedings and his alleged behavior is abhorrent and an affront to every law enforcement professional working for the LAPD."

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $20,000. If convicted, Rojas could spend a maximum of three years in prison.