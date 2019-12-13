FBI searching for white van linked to Jersey City shooting

Police and workers surround the scene where a deadly shooting left a police officer and five others dead Tuesday in Jersey City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The FBI is searching for a white van believed to be linked to this week's shooting at a kosher grocery story in Jersey City, N.J., law enforcement officials said Friday.

Investigators told WNBC-TV and WABC-TV they're looking for a 2001 Ford van with the license plate number of B40JSD. They believe the vehicle may have belonged to one of the suspects in Tuesday's attack -- 47-year-old David Anderson.

Authorities said the two suspects may have lived in the van after they were evicted from their home.

Police accuse Anderson and his accomplice, 50-year-old Francine, of killing Detective Joseph Seals at a cemetery before traveling a mile away to the JC Kosher Supermarket, where they killed three civilians. The two suspects died during an hours-long shootout with police.

The incident began when Seals approached the U-Haul van the shooters were in because it was reported linked to a homicide.

Investigators said they found hate-fueled religious writings by the two suspects.

"I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates," police said the writing said.

Anderson allegedly was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a black supremacist group.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday the FBI -- which is the lead investigating body on the case -- is treating the shooting as an act of domestic terror.

"Based on what we have collected so far, including based on recent witness interviews, we believe that the suspects held views that reflected hatred of the Jewish people as well as a hatred of law enforcement," he said.