Watch live: House judiciary committee debates impeachment before vote

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee on Thursday resumed debating two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The committee will vote on both articles of impeachment after Thursday's debate. If they are approved, the move to the full House for a vote, likely next week.

After the first day of debate went late into Wednesday night, the panel began Thursday with the reading of the nine-page resolution containing the articles of impeachment into the record.

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment -- one accusing Trump of abusing power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The first charge contends the U.S. president leveraged a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid in pressing Kiev to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former board member of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The second article charges Trump with stonewalling Congress by having his administration defy all subpoenas for documents and testimony for the inquiry.

Trump has said he held up the military aid due to concerns about corruption in the Ukrainian government, and how the money would be spent.

Nadler said during Wednesday's hearing Trump's requests for investigations were not legitimate.

"The evidence proves that these requests were not related to any real interest in rooting out corruption. President Trump eagerly does business with corrupt governments every day."

The judiciary committee chairman also said Congress must act, or it will be responsible for any future misconduct.

"If the president can first abuse his power and then stonewall all congressional requests for information, Congress cannot fulfill its duty to act as a check and balance against the executive -- and the president becomes a dictator," Nadler said.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the panel's ranking Republican, accused Democrats of attempting to discredit Zelensky -- who's said Trump did not pressure him for the investigations -- as a liar.

"We're tearing down the newly elected leader of the Ukraine. This is amazing to me," Collins said.