UAW ratifies contract with Fiat Chrysler for 3rd major deal in 7 weeks

The United Auto Workers approved a new labor deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday.

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union has now completed new labor deals with all three major U.S. automakers this year, after its membership ratified an agreement with Fiat Chrysler.

Seventy-one percent of UAW members approved the deal Wednesday, officials said.

The agreement allows the automaker to close select plants and provides investment and job guarantees, raises, a boost in profit-sharing and health care upgrades for workers.

"It is not easy in pattern bargaining to be the final Detroit 3 contract," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. "It means a much longer period of negotiating. Our negotiating team at the UAW and those local national negotiators were able to keep the pattern and consequently negotiate a contract that will lift many lives during the life cycle of this contract."

Fiat Chrysler said the deal includes total investments of $9 billion and the creation of 7,900 new or secured jobs. The pact covers more than 47,000 union employees at 22 manufacturing facilities, along with 17 Mopar Parts distribution centers.

"We wouldn't be the company we are today without the contributions of our UAW-represented workforce, and this contract recognizes and rewards their dedication in helping us achieve that success," Fiat Chrysler Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart said.

The UAW also reached deals this year with Ford last month and General Motors in October, the latter after a contentious 40-day strike in which nearly 50,000 auto workers walked out. The union also saw its president resign in connection with a federal corruption investigation.