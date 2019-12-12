The new "Verified Badges" will begin appearing in March, the platform said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Social media giant Twitter said Thursday that it will begin a new verification process for political candidates involved in certain races next year.

The new verification -- which will add what Twitter calls "U.S. election labels" -- will add to the typical blue check mark it now attaches to verified user accounts. When a candidate's identity is confirmed, a small "government" icon will also appear below their name.

As a second initiative, Twitter will also begin identifying candidates who qualify for the primary ballot in congressional and gubernatorial races by attaching a "verified badge" to their accounts.

"Election Labels provide information about political candidates, like the office they are running for, their state and district number, and contain a small ballot box icon," Twitter wrote in a blog post. "The Label will appear on the profile page of a candidate's Twitter account and on every Tweet sent and Retweeted by the candidate's account."

The move is a response to concerns that Twitter's recent ban on political advertising could hurt lesser-known candidates for office.

"A significant factor in expanding verification to these races was to ensure a level playing field," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico.

Twitter said the new icons will begin appearing on March 3, and it will partner with Ballotpedia to verify the candidates.