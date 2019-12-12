Trump administration imposes new sanctions against Iran

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions against Iran that target its transportation network for importing items for the regime's weapons of mass destruction programs and smuggling weapons into Yemen in support of its elite forces that the United States has designated as terrorists.

"Today's designations put the world on notice: Those who engage in illicit transactions with these companies will risk exposure to sanctions themselves," he said during a Wednesday press briefing in Washington.

Pompeo said the sanctions target the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, its Shanghai-based subsidiary ESAIL Shipping Company and three agents of Mahan Air.

The sanctions against Iran Shipping Lines' and its subsidiary will take effect on June 8 to allow exporters of humanitarian goods time to find alternative shipping networks, he said, adding that the sanctions against the three Mahan Air agents are in effect immediately.

"These programs involved the siphoning of funds away from the oppressed Iranian people, and they augment the regime's campaign of terror and intimidation at home and throughout the world," he said.

Mahan Air was previously sanctioned under counterterrorism authorities in October 2011 for providing support to its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps but Wednesday's sanctions recognize its specific role in WMD proliferation, he said.

The United States also sanctioned eight entities involved in an Iranian shipping network for smuggling "lethal aid" to Yemen on behalf of the IRGC, the Treasury Department said. President Donald Trump designated the IRGC a "terrorist" group in April.

"The Iranian regime uses its aviation and shipping industries to supply its regional terrorist and militant groups with weapons, directly contributing to the devastating humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "Aviation and shipping industries should be vigilant and not allow their industries to be exploited by terrorists."

Trump has been tightening financial vises on the Middle Eastern country since he pulled out of a landmark 2015 multinational nuclear deal with Tehran in May 2018.