Lev Parnas speaks to the media after his arraignment in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in New York have filed a motion seeking to revoke the bail of Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born associate of Rudy Guiliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan contended in a court filing Wednesday that Parnas, currently on home detention in Florida, represents an extreme flight risk, citing an undisclosed September receipt of $1 million "from a bank account in Russia."

"There is no set of conditions that will reasonably ensure his appearance and compliance with the terms of his release," prosecutors said.

Parnas and his business partner Igor Furman were arrested Oct. 9 and charged with counts including conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud, false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records, part of an alleged scheme to "funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates."

Giuliani has said he had worked with the two in his efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The pair originally refused to cooperate with the probe but were arrested as they attempted to leave the country. They have pleaded not guilty, with Parnas since indicating his willingness to cooperate with prosecutors.

In seeking to revoke Parnas' bail, prosecutors said he has not been honest about his sources of income and his assets. Despite asserting he did not have sufficient cash or any property to secure his original $1 million bond, Parnas enjoys "access to seemingly limitless sources of foreign funding and spent $70,000 on "private air travel" in September, they claimed.

RELATED Giuliani associates plead not guilty to campaign finance charges