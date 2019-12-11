Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is set for another launch attempt Wednesday from West Texas of its reusable New Shepard suborbital rocket on a research mission.

The NS-12 mission was reset to 12:00 pm EST after a delay because of morning fog, but the company said conditions were good otherwise.

The launch will be the sixth for the rocket, making it the first time a Blue Origin booster has flown that many times. The mission had been postponed Tuesday due to weather at the company's launch site near Van Horn, Texas.

Blue Origin outlined several payloads on board, including an art contest for the rock band OK Go, called Art in Space, flying two art experiments by high school and middle school students.

There's also an experiment from graduate students at Columbia University to study the acute impacts of microgravity on cell biology and a NASA experiment from Kennedy Space Center that will create a mixture of gases from common waste that could be used in spacecraft propulsion or life support.

Blue Origin has plans to launch people on New Shepard, but no such flights have been scheduled yet.