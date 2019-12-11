Trump expected to sign order against anti-Semitism at U.S. colleges

A banner in Jerusalem praises U.S. President Donald Trump on a road leading to the U.S. consulate. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday that targets anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses.

Under the order, Judaism would be viewed as a nationality or race, meaning colleges and universities could face penalties for certain issues under federal civil rights legislation.

Observers say Trump is targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement with the new order. The campaign seeks to isolate Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians, but critics say some BDS events on U.S. campuses have taken on an anti-Semitic tone.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said the order is a welcome effort given recent growth of anti-Semitism in the United States.

"We hope it will be enforced in a fair manner," he said. "We see Jewish students on college campuses and Jewish people all over being marginalized."

The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights said the order would be an attempt by the Trump administration to crack down on Palestinian activism on American campuses.

"Many Israeli apartheid apologists, Trump included, are looking to silence a debate they know they can't win," Executive Director Yousef Munayyer said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the order Wednesday, and said it will prevent government funding for anti-Semitic institutions.

"I urge more countries to adopt similar measures," he added.